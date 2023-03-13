Giants solve LB issues, sign free agent Bobby Okereke

Jan 8, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have finally found their linebacker, agreeing to terms with former Indianapolis Colts LB Bobby Okereke. Okereke and the Giants have agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract with $22 million guaranteed, per Jordan Schultz of theScore.

Bobby Okereke was one of the premier linebackers on the market prior to signing with the Giants. Okereke is coming off a career year in 2022, posting 151 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and five passes defended.

Okereke is a tackle merchant, totaling 283 combined tackles across the past two seasons. As an athletic, run-stopping linebacker, Okereke is a perfect scheme fit in the middle of Wink Martindale’s defense.

The Giants were in desperate need of additional linebacker talent. Big Blue surrendered 144.2 rushing yards per game last season (27th in the NFL) while possessing one of the worst linebacker corps in the league.

Okereke’s athleticism also provides the Giants with a coverage upgrade. Though he did surrender 58 completions on 82 targets this season (70.7%), he only let up one touchdown and 515 yards while also breaking up five passes. During his time with the Colts, Okereke racked up three interceptions and also scored a highlight-reel two-point conversion, taking an interception the length of the field against the Jaguars in 2019. This play is a perfect example of Okereke’s athleticism and potential in coverage.

Giants fans may remember Bobby Okereke from their team’s Week 17 victory over the Colts. Okereke racked up a season-high 17 combined tackles in that game with two tackles for loss. The Giants have signed a massive, long-term upgrade at the linebacker position with Bobby Okereke.