Giants HC Brian Daboll receives glowing review from NFL Network analyst

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts as he coaches against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll has been praised unanimously following his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. Daboll was named the 2023 NFL AP Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue to their first playoff victory in over a decade. NFL Network analyst (and former New York Giants quarterback) David Carr recently praised Daboll and shared excitement for the future of the Giants.

Brian Daboll and Giants praised by NFL Network’s David Carr

“I love what’s happening on in New York,” David Carr recently said on NFL Network. “[John Mara] must feel really good about his head coach. He must feel really good about his quarterback and he should, and the direction that they’re going.”

The NFL Network crew was reacting to a recent quote from Giants President & CEO John Mara where he expressed great confidence in Coach Daboll.

“We kid him,” Mara told SiriusXM NFL Radio via ESPN. “I mean, right now he’s Bono walking around New York City. But I’ve told him — I’ve said: ‘In this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don’t get your head too big right now.’ But he has been great.”

Carr continued, saying, “I knew Daboll was going to be good X’s and O’s-wise. But the toughness that he brought to this group has been fantastic so the sky’s the limit for these guys.”

Brian Daboll has quickly won over fans and players of the New York Giants alike as well as the media at large. Everyone has seemingly “bought-in” to Daboll and his vision. As the Giants prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft and continue to build out their roster, fans can continue to be confident as the front office gives Daboll the pieces he needs to take the team to the next level.