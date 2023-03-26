Giants HC Brian Daboll breaks down how Daniel Jones will reach his ceiling

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a massive contract extension this offseason, cementing him as the team’s franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. Jones had a career year in 2022 following the hiring of head coach Brian Daboll. Under Daboll’s tutelage, Jones took major strides in his game, earning himself a four-year, $160 million extension.

According to Coach Daboll, though, Jones is just scratching the surface and still has plenty of room to grow. Jones posted career-highs in passing yards (3,205), completion percentage (67.2%), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (seven) in 2022. He had the lowest interception percentage in the NFL (1.1%) as he threw a career-low five interceptions. But if Brian Daboll is right in his evaluation of his quarterback, Daniel Jones is just getting started.

Giants HC Brian Daboll believes QB Daniel Jones still has ‘room to grow’

Brian Daboll spoke with Judy Battista of NFL Network on Saturday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, shedding light on his plans to propel Daniel Jones to reach his potential.

“I thought it was a good start,” Daboll said of his first year coaching the Giants. “We laid a foundation. Have a long way to go… Certainly grateful for the opportunity, but made a lot of mistakes along the way. And (we’re) trying to learn from them throughout the offseason.”

Heading into year two, Daboll sees a bright future for his quarterback as Daniel Jones enters his second year in the coach’s system. “It’s his second year in the system,” Daboll explained. “I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do.

Daboll also shed light on the importance of adding talent around his quarterback, saying, “That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

As Daboll explained, the team is still trying to propel Daniel Jones to grow “into the quarterback that [the Giants] think he can be.” Jones has yet to reach his full potential and it seems Daboll has big expectations for the signal-caller as he enters the fifth season of his career.