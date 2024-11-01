Giants have 2 prime trade candidates with deadline rapidly approaching

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the New York Giants could be making some moves. The Giants are projected to be sellers at this year’s deadline with their 2-6 record holding them far from postseason contention.

General manager Joe Schoen needs to balance his priorities, keeping the team competitive for the remainder of the 2024-25 season while also planning ahead for the future. As the Giants evaluate their roster, two players stand out as prime trade candidates as the deadline nears.

Could the Giants look to trade Darius Slayton?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

WR Darius Slayton has been the Giants’ most reliable playmaker on the offensive side of the ball over the last six years. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of the last five seasons and is posting a respectable stat line once again this season.

On the current campaign, Slayton has totaled 29 receptions for 420 yards and one touchdown. He’s already racked up 23 first downs as well and is averaging 52.5 receiving yards per game, his highest average since 2019.

The emergence of rookie superstar Malik Nabers has made Slayton more expendable in the Giants’ offense. The team can now afford to offload Slayton in exchange for a draft pick to a playmaker-needy team. Plus, Slayton is in the final year of his contract, so the Giants could elect to trade him rather than running the risk of letting him walk in free agency for nothing.

Azeez Ojulari’s recent breakout has boosted his trade value

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined due to a wrist injury, fourth-year EDGE Azeez Ojulari has stepped up in a major way. The 2021 second-round pick has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career due to injuries, however, anytime he has been on the field, his talent and pass-rushing prowess have flashed.

The same can be said about Ojulari this season. He began the campaign as a rotational pass-rusher, only seeing the field in passing situations and rotating alongside Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. But since Thibodeaux has been injured, Ojulari has made the most of his opportunity back in the starting lineup and now has 6.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 24 combined tackles on the season.

Ojulari, like Slayton, is also in the final year of his contract and seems to be playing his way into a pretty sizable contract. His performance this season makes Ojulari an attractive trade candidate for teams needing one more defensive piece. With Thibodeaux expected to return in the near future, Ojulari could be on the move.