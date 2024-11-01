Giants’ rookie running back expected to clear concussion protocol in time for Week 9

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants got more good injury news surrounding the status of rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., as he continues to make significant progress in the concussion protocol and is expected to be available for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders barring a setback, per Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News.

Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. could return to the field in Week 9

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tracy left Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion. Before that, he had the best game of his young career and continued a stretch of games where he was one of their top offensive players.

Tracy finished Monday’s game with 150 yards from scrimmage (145 rushing) on 20 carries and had a 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Giants could not capitalize on his big game and dropped their third consecutive game, losing to the Steelers by a score of 26-18.

The Giants will certainly love to have Tracy back on the field for a big game against a division rival. The Commanders have been one of the top teams in the league this season with a 6-2 record led by rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels.

Tracy has rapidly climbed the Giants’ depth chart

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tracy has quickly become a focal point of the Giants’ offense both on the ground and through the air. In three of the last four games, Tracy has recorded at least 100 yards from scrimmage and has scored two touchdowns in that same span.

In Week 6 against the Bengals, Tracy showcased his versatility as a receiver and a rusher, hauling in six passes for 57 receiving yards while also running for an additional 50 yards on 17 carries. He also scored the Giants’ lone touchdown in that game as well as Monday night against the Steelers.

Tracy was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of this past year’s draft with the expectation that he would be the primary backup behind Devin Singletary. However, his strong performances have warranted more playing time, to which head coach Brian Daboll has said he’s “earned his playing time.” (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

If everything continues to go according to plan, then the Giants will be fortunate to have Tracy back without missing a game despite the concussion. The game kicks off at 1 P.M. EST on Sunday.