Giants have 2 players eyeing starting cornerback job

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen dedicated significant resources to bolster the offense this offseason. Despite spending a second-round pick on Tyler Nubin, a safety from Minnesota, the majority of draft picks were used on offensive players, including Malik Nabers with the 6th overall pick.

However, the team did not address the second cornerback position alongside Deonte Banks and may rely on homegrown talent to fill this gap.

The two primary options are Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud. Flott, a former third-round pick from LSU, played 519 snaps last season, allowing 452 yards, three touchdowns, and recording three pass breakups and an interception.

While he struggled at times, he had standout games against Miami and Washington, surrendering just 18 yards combined. The Giants primarily kept him in one position last season, playing 432 snaps in the slot and 45 outside. This shift was made after Adoree Jackson proved to be a poor fit at nickel.

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) unable hang on to a first half pass as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants Have Internal Options at CB2

Moving forward, the Giants will likely give Flott a chance to compete for the outside job against McCloud. With Andru Phillips from Kentucky expected to occupy the nickel spot, more opportunities will be available at CB2.

McCloud, a 25-year-old undrafted free agent, played 312 snaps last year, allowing 152 yards and one touchdown while notching an interception and a pass breakup. He also recorded 20 tackles with a 15.4% missed tackle rate. McCloud has accumulated 909 snaps as a professional, mostly with the Giants over the past two seasons, and could become a valuable part of a young secondary.

This situation resembles that of Jason Pinnock, who was quietly penciled in as the starting strong safety last offseason and eventually won the job.

The Giants are counting on their young defensive backs to step up, as relying solely on free agency and high draft picks to address every position isn’t sustainable. McCloud has shown promise, and Flott now has two years of experience, so the Giants will closely watch their progress as they compete for the starting role.