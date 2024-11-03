Giants: Good news and bad news from 27–22 loss to the Commanders

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s going to be a long season for New York Giants fans. Big Blue suffered its fourth-straight loss on Sunday afternoon, a 27–22 defeat by way of the Washington Commanders. The Giants are now 2-7 on the season with their hope for the playoff fading rapidly.

The Giants had no answers for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders’ offense

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has quickly established himself as one of the best signal-callers in the NFL. He added another stellar performance to his MVP candidacy on Sunday, going 15-of-22 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and adding another 35 yards rushing.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Commanders’ offense racked up 358 total yards of offense in the contest with zero turnovers. Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the team with 52 rushing yards and Noah Brown led the team with 60 receiving yards. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught two receptions for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

The NFC East has a new top-dog

More bad news for the Giants: The Commanders aren’t an easy win anymore. The Giants used to have their way with Washington, consistently finding ways to beat the Commanders throughout the past several seasons. However, this new-look Commanders team is no longer an easy win; quite the opposite, in fact.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Commanders are legitimate Super Bowl contenders now. Daniels is an MVP candidate. They sit atop the NFC East at 7-2 with their playoff ticket practically punched already. The Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles need to adjust and prepare for tough games against the Commanders for years to come.

Daniel Jones played better down the stretch

It was a shaky first quarter for the Giants’ offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones turned the ball over in the first quarter on a fumble, putting the G-Men in a hole early. However, he did bounce back and improve his play down the stretch.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones finished the day with three total touchdowns; two passing and one rushing. He went 20-of-26 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and added 54 rushing yards and one touchdown. His angry, tackle-breaking touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave fans plenty to be excited about.

The Giants’ rookies continue to impress

Despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways for the G-Men. Their rookies stood out in this one. Malik Nabers led the team with receiving nine receptions and 59 receiving yards. Tight end Theo Johnson scored the first touchdown of his career and tallied three receptions for 51 yards. Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the team with 66 rushing yards on 16 carries. This might be a lost season for the Giants, however, they can be excited about the future with such an impressive rookie class.

Looking ahead to the Giants’ next game against the Carolina Panthers

The Giants will have another beatable opponent next week as they travel to Germany to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are fresh off a win over the New Orleans Saints today. This Week 10 matchup will be the Giants’ last before their bye week. With both teams sitting at 2-7, this matchup will have major implications on the 2025 NFL Draft order.