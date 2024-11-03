Giants’ fan-favorite backup QB has improved by ‘leaps and bounds’ behind the scenes

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could be preparing to make a change at quarterback. Daniel Jones has struggled throughout the season as the team has fallen on its face with a 2-6 record. Every week, head coach Brian Daboll is asked about whether or not Jones will be benched. While it has not happened yet, the chances of it happening soon increase every week.

Who would start in place of Daniel Jones?

Drew Lock would be the next man up if Jones gets benched. Lock saw some playing time in the Giants’ Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after Jones was benched for the fourth quarter. The second-string quarterback went 3-for-8 passing for six yards in the quarter before Jones returned to the lineup as the starter the following week.

Could the Giants be preparing for more Tommy DeVito mania?

Behind Lock is second-year quarterback Tommy DeVito — a fan favorite. DeVito took the league by storm last season when he started games for the Giants down the stretch. The New Jersey native stole the hearts of Italian-Americans in the tri-state area, rocketing his way into superstardom with a three-game winning streak.

DeVito finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 3-3 record as the starter, going 114-for-178 passing (64.0%) for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns with only three interceptions and an 89.2 passer rating. He also added 195 yards and one touchdown rushing.

Despite leading the Giants to a three-game winning streak (including one primetime win at home), DeVito still had too many flaws in his game as a rookie to be named the backup quarterback in 2024. However, he earned the right to remain on the roster, locking in a job as the third-string quarterback. While Lock is expected to be the next man up, DeVito should also be prepared to see some playing time down the stretch of the season.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants feel as though DeVito has significantly improved his game since last season, with quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney offering high praise for the second-year signal caller:

“Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney says the biggest difference this year is DeVito’s understanding of the Giants’ system. It allows DeVito to more seamlessly make alerts and checks at the line of scrimmage in the run game and with pass protections.” “He has improved by ‘leaps and bounds,’ according to Tierney.”

While Lock is the Giants’ second-string quarterback, there’s nothing that indicates he has a strong grasp on that position in the depth chart over DeVito. A quarterback change could come at any moment for the G-Men as they weigh the future of Jones and consider making a move. With that in mind, DeVito could earn some first-team reps over Lock if he outperforms the second-stringer in practice.