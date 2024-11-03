Giants might be able to net a 5th round pick for expiring pass rusher

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In an ideal situation, the New York Giants might look to keep their talented pass rusher, Azeez Ojulari, on an extension. However, with big money already allocated to Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux entrenched as a starting edge rusher, it seems increasingly likely that Ojulari will walk in free agency, potentially leaving the Giants without any compensation.

The Giants Face Tough Decisions

Sitting at 2–6 on the season and potentially falling to 2–7 with a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Giants’ season has all but slipped away. Trading players with expiring contracts, like Ojulari, seems like the most sensible approach. Last year, the Giants allowed Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley to walk away without direct returns, though they did ultimately receive a compensatory pick for McKinney.

In Ojulari’s case, the Giants may not receive a compensatory pick if he departs in free agency. Moving him now could yield a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a crucial draft for general manager Joe Schoen, who could find himself on the hot seat next year. More picks would provide flexibility, whether to trade up or to secure valuable depth in a critical rebuilding period.

Ojulari’s Value on the Trade Market

Ojulari, just 24 years old, has played 269 snaps this season and demonstrated his value with 19 pressures and seven sacks—five of which have come in the last three games. Although his run defense can be inconsistent, he’s proven to be a capable starter or high-quality rotational piece in the NFL.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants have actively been shopping Ojulari on the trade market, with teams like the Bengals, Falcons, and Cardinals expressing interest. If New York can secure a fifth-round pick for a player likely to leave for a starting role elsewhere, trading him now is a wise choice.

The Compensatory Pick Consideration

There’s no certainty the Giants would receive a compensatory pick if Ojulari signs with another team in free agency, and any compensatory pick they might receive could end up being a lower selection than a fifth-rounder. Being proactive by trading him now seems to be the smartest route, particularly as the team faces a lost season, and a loss on Sunday would only underscore the need to plan for the future.

Daniel Jones and the Implications of a Lost Season

In addition to trading players on expiring contracts, the Giants face difficult choices at the quarterback position. Starting Daniel Jones after Week 9 could be risky, given the potential for his injury clause to kick in, which would guarantee significant money on his contract if he suffers another injury.

For the Giants, this is a pivotal moment to make proactive moves. Trading Ojulari, along with other expiring contracts, could help set the franchise up for a stronger draft and a more secure future, allowing them to begin building a foundation for next season and beyond.