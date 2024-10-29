Giants: Good news and bad news from 26-18 loss to Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants suffered another Prime Time defeat, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 with a final score of 26–18. Once again, the Giants couldn’t muster enough offense to secure a victory, despite a Steelers team that gave them several chances to stay in the game. This loss reflects a season that has, yet again, failed to meet expectations despite significant changes this past offseason.

The Giants brought in promising talent by drafting star receiver Malik Nabers, rebuilding the offensive line, and acquiring elite pass rusher Brian Burns. However, these additions haven’t produced the impact the Giants had hoped for, with Monday’s game reaching a new low point.

Benching Banks and Offensive Struggles Highlight Giants’ Woes

In the first half, the Giants benched second-year cornerback Deonte Banks, while their offense went without a passing touchdown for the third consecutive week. This ongoing struggle to score reflects a mounting problem for quarterback Daniel Jones, who likely sees his future with the Giants dwindling. Many expect that Jones will be released after the 2024 season, opening the door for a new quarterback to lead the team.

The Giants will almost certainly look to draft a quarterback next year, but with a rookie class that lacks depth, they may need a strong draft position to secure a top talent. Cam Ward out of Miami could be a potential target, but there’s a risk that the Giants may not be within range to draft him. If drafting a young quarterback proves challenging, the Giants may consider a veteran option like Jameis Winston, who demonstrated impressive anticipation and decision-making against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend—traits Jones has struggled to show consistently.

There were a few positives from the contest, notably rookie fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy. Tracy picked up 145 yards on 20 carries, including a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Tracy has been excellent so far, and the Giants certainly look as if they’ve struck gold in the young running back.

Giants’ Leadership and Locker Room Tensions Mount

As the season continues to spiral, the Giants face increasing frustration from both the coaching staff and star players. At one point during the game, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was seen shouting at the secondary, while head coach Brian Daboll exchanged words with Banks following a missed tackle on Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Adding to the tension, the Giants committed seven offensive penalties, including one that negated a touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz. In a critical misstep, Jones neglected to motion his tight end to the right side to provide additional support for right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor against T.J. Watt, resulting in a strip sack that ended any momentum the Giants had built.

“We had a shift with the tight end to get back over to Watt, and we didn’t get the shift,” Daboll said after the game. “D.J. feels terrible, to be honest with you. And I know he’s going to own it. There was a shift accompanying the play, he was kind of surveying the coverage, deciding what he wanted to do, and we didn’t get the shift.”

Looking Ahead: Giants Face Washington with Little Left to Salvage

Big Blue is set to face off against the Washington Commanders next Sunday, but with the season already slipping away, the Giants are now fighting to keep the locker room from unraveling. As they try to stop the bleeding, the pressure on leadership to maintain morale and stability is only intensifying.