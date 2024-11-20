Giants giving former 1st-round bust right tackle a second chance to prove himself

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Evan Neal is set to make his second-straight start at right tackle in Week 12. The New York Giants turned to Neal in Week 10, plugging him in at right tackle while reshuffling the starting five amidst injuries. Coming out of their Week 11 bye, Neal is expected to maintain his role in the starting lineup at right tackle.

Giants to start Evan Neal at right tackle for second straight week

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, head coach Brian Daboll told the media that Neal will start at right tackle again Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neal will start for the second week in a row after being on the bench for the first nine weeks of the season.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neal was a surprising standout performer in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. He finished the contest with an 80.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade, ranking fourth among all players at the position. His 93.4 run-blocking grade ranked second at the position. Neal surrendered just one pressure across 42 pass-blocking snaps in the game.

The hope is that Neal is finally starting to turn a corner and establish himself as a capable NFL starter. His performance in Week 10 was arguably the best of his NFL career thus far. Neal has 21 career starts under his belt, however, he was arguably the worst offensive lineman in the league during the first two seasons of his career. Neal’s poor play had been a massive disappointment and an indictment of the Giants’ front office after they spent a top-10 pick on him in 2022.

After a strong performance in his return to the field, Neal will get a second start. Every game will be crucial for Neal to close out this season as he hopes to prove to the Giants’ decision-makers that he is capable of being relied on as a starter going forward.