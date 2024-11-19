Giants sign veteran offensive tackle to add depth

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants just brought on some offensive line help following their bye week. The unit has been dealing with injuries throughout the course of the season and their struggles intensified after losing LT Andrew Thomas to a season-ending foot surgery. Coming out of their bye week, the G-Men are adding some depth to the line.

Giants sign OL Tyre Phillips after poor first half of 2024 season

The Giants (2-8) have added five-year veteran offensive lineman Tyre Phillips to their ranks. Dan Duggan of The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday afternoon:

“The Giants are signing OT Tyre Phillips to their practice squad, per source. Phillips is finally healthy after tearing his quad tendon in Week 17 last season,” Duggan published on X.

Phillips helped the Giants wage a playoff run in 2022 and contributed in 2023

The 27-year-old offensive tackle previously played for the Giants in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he helped New York earn a 9-7-1 record and clinch a playoff berth as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Last season, he started in a career-high nine games and earned a 57.2 player grade from Pro Football Focus, having allowed two sacks and committed three penalties on the campaign.

Phillips can help the Giants in the second half of the year

Now that the Mississippi native is fully recuperated from his quad tear, New York is open to seeing what he can bring to the team in his third stint with the Giants. In 2024, the franchise has conceded the seventh-most sacks (30) in the league. Phillips can help the Giants stray further away from their historically bad pass-protecting from 2023 and increase their stout run blocking as they look to extract positives down the back half of the year.