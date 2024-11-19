Giants drop out of top quarterback range in latest draft rankings

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite not playing in Week 11, the New York Giants fell in the draft order in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will make it even tougher for them to draft their desired quarterback prospect if the current order holds.

The Giants dropped to pick No. 4 in next year’s draft after the bye week

Last week, the Giants had the first overall pick in the draft for next year. Now, they have dropped to fourth following losses from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns in Week 11, per Tankathon.

Therefore, if the Giants maintain that draft position for the rest of the season, they will likely need to trade up with one of those teams to be able to select one of the top quarterbacks. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be selected within the first few picks of the draft, and those two are standout prospects at the position.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The issue is that the teams currently in front of them also are in need of a quarterback. The Titans have Will Levis under center while the Browns had the struggling Deshaun Watson at quarterback before a season-ending Achilles injury and are currently playing Jameis Winston at the position.

Therefore, it will be very difficult for the Giants to convince those teams to fork over their draft pick, so if they want to secure a top pick in next year’s draft, losing is the only form of winning they can do.

The Giants have already made a quarterback change this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants attempted to trade up from the sixth pick last year to select Drake Maye, but they ultimately stayed put at No. 6 and drafted wide receiver Malik Nabers, who looks like a future star in the making. Maye went to the New England Patriots and hopes to become their new franchise quarterback.

New York has avoided drafting a quarterback since they selected Daniel Jones back in 2019, but that will likely change this offseason. Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday that Jones will be benched for Tommy DeVito and be tabbed as the team’s QB3 on the depth chart for the rest of the season.

There are still lots of games left to be played, so the draft order could change rather quickly. They have a .520 strength of schedule remaining, so the odds are in their favor to reclaim the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft down the road.