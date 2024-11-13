Giants’ general manager is simply buried in lies and losses

Let’s make one thing abundantly clear: a team that loses to the Carolina Panthers has little hope. For the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen, assuming that they are close to being a winning football team after such a defeat is an indication of serious delusion.

Schoen held a mandatory press conference with the media on Tuesday as the team entered their bye week. Naturally, he faced a barrage of questions about quarterback Daniel Jones and the direction of the organization, given the team’s dismal 2–8 record and winless 0–6 mark in the division.

Schoen’s Defiance Amid Mounting Doubts

Schoen pointed to the close games they have found ways to lose but deflected concerns about his decision-making regarding the quarterback position. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the front office is more interested in telling a convenient narrative than being transparent about the team’s struggles. Much of Schoen’s rhetoric echoes the stubborn denials of former general manager Dave Gettleman, insisting that progress is being made.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I like the direction we’re going,” Schoen stated defiantly during his press conference. “I like my team. I like my strategy, the groups that help me in research and strategy, my scouting department, we’ve got a good coaching staff, and I truly believe we’re heading in the right direction.”

Bright Spots Amidst a Bleak Season

To Schoen’s credit, there are a few bright spots. The Giants have seen strong contributions from their rookie class and have a number of starters locked into contracts for the 2025 season. However, the quality of these starters remains questionable. Simply having starters locked in doesn’t equate to having a successful roster.

Schoen remains confident that his roster is not far from being competent. But the reality is that they are a franchise quarterback away from being a winning team—an issue that plagues many losing organizations. Finding a franchise-caliber quarterback is the most challenging task in the NFL.

“There’s some young pieces here in place in terms of the foundation that we’re going to continue to build on. Another year of free agency and another draft, we’re not far off. We’re not far off,” Schoen emphasized.

Jones’ Future and the Giants’ Path Forward

While the Giants understand that losing out for the rest of the season would benefit them long-term, they are still playing for pride. The team is reportedly considering benching Daniel Jones, who has struggled mightily and is currently on a five-game losing streak. His abysmal performance in Germany against one of the league’s worst defenses further highlighted his struggles.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

At this point, the Giants have every justification to bench Jones for the remainder of the season, potentially protecting themselves from triggering an injury clause that would guarantee an additional $23 million in 2025 on top of his already $22 million in dead money.

Eyeing the Future at Quarterback

The Giants are already looking ahead to the future, scouting young quarterbacks for the upcoming draft. Colorado star Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward have been heavily scouted as potential targets.

Regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds, the Giants will enter the 2025 NFL Draft focused on selecting a young quarterback to build around. Having missed out on top prospects in last year’s draft due to late-season wins, losing to the Panthers may have been their best long-term outcome, as it keeps them in prime position for a high draft pick. This should also signal the end of Jones’ time as the Giants’ starter.

Schoen Faces Scrutiny and Pressure

During his press conference, Schoen dodged numerous questions and offered vague responses about his handling of the quarterback situation. He did, however, acknowledge making mistakes along the way. Initially, Schoen appeared confident and perhaps a bit overconfident about his ability to build a successful franchise. Now, he finds himself at the bottom of the league, searching desperately for a quarterback who can lead the team into a more promising future.

Ownership’s Patience is Wearing Thin

Fortunately for Schoen, it seems ownership is willing to give him and head coach Brian Daboll another opportunity to turn things around. But with the search for a franchise quarterback looming, the margin for error has disappeared. The Giants must get it right this time—no more excuses.