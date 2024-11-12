Giants’ general manager hints at job security for 2025

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants don’t seem like an organization eager to reboot and rebuild despite their 2-8 record this season. General manager Joe Schoen addressed the media during his annual bye week press conference on Tuesday, answering questions about his job security and plans for the future.

Giants GM Joe Schoen confident he will be around in 2025

Schoen indicated to the media that he anticipates he will maintain his position as the Giants’ general manager through the rest of the 2024 season and beyond. When asked about his job security, Schoen confidently responded with a “yes,” saying that he speaks with ownership all the time.

Schoen’s comments echo the sentiments issued by team co-owner and president John Mara several weeks ago. Mara told reporters that he “doesn’t anticipate” any firings at the end of the season and expects to keep Schoen as his general manager and Brian Daboll as his head coach in 2025.

However, Mara has issued similar votes of confidence in the past, namely in 2017 before firing head coach Ben McAdoo and in 2021 before firing head coach Joe Judge. Despite his vocal confidence in Schoen and Daboll, it’s not impossible for Mara to change his mind and reset the organization in the offseason.

The Giants at 2-8 are tied for the worst record in the NFL this season. Their season seems to be spiraling out of control as they contemplate whether or not to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Like Mara, Schoen and Daboll have some difficult decisions to make as they attempt to right the sinking ship that is the 2-8 New York Football Giants.