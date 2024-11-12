Giants general manager confident despite 2-8 record: ‘We’re not far off’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Not where we want to be. No one is happy about it,” New York Giants general manager reiterated several times throughout his bye week press conference on Tuesday. The Giants are 2-8 entering their bye week, coming off an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.

Despite the team’s downward spiral this season, Schoen has preached confidence in the team’s direction, telling the media that he believes in the process — and, to the surprise of many, that the team is not far off from being good.

Giants GM Joe Schoen believes the team is “not far off”

While discussing the team’s shortcomings this season with the media, Schoen tried to highlight the positives as well, pointing to the Giants’ young nucleus of talent on the roster. Even though the team is 2-8 and on a five-game losing streak, Schoen told reporters that he feels like they are not far off from being a competitive football team:

“I’m excited about the young players that we have,” Schoen said to reporters (h/t SNY). “The build is tough sometimes as you’re going through it, but you’ve got to go through it to get to the other side. There’s some young pieces here in place. We’re not far off.”

Schoen might not feel like the team is far off. However, that is a sentiment that does not seem to be shared with the team’s rightfully frustrated and angry fans. New York has had one winning season during Schoen’s tenure as the team’s general manager — the 2022 season that yielded one playoff win.

During his press conference, Schoen pointed to the team’s 1-5 record in one-score games. The Giants’ failure to execute has been a struggle throughout the season, leading to their close losses. However, what that says about how “far off” the team is can be left open to interpretation.