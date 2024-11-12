Giants ‘not giving up’ on struggling defensive back

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants still have faith that struggling second-year cornerback Deonte Banks can turn things around. Banks was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2023 but has failed to live up to expectations this season.

During his annual bye week press conference, Giants general manager Joe Schoen expressed his confidence in Banks despite the cornerback’s recent struggles.

Giants GM Joe Schoen is not ready to give up on Banks

Schoen told reporters today that the Giants are “not giving up” on Banks, as Dan Salamone relayed on X:

“He works hard. He wants it. I still believe he’s got a bright future,” Schoen said during his bye week press conference.

Schoen pointed to the change in the Giants’ defensive scheme that has taken place this season as a potential reason for struggles. New York made a change at defensive coordinator in the offseason, hiring Shane Bown after Wink Martindale departed. Schoen praised Banks’s play as a rookie, hinting toward a potential learning curve with the new scheme causing some growing pains in year two.

“Corner is a hard position to play. You’re moving backwards while some of the best athletes are moving forward,” Schoen expanded on his analysis of Banks this season (h/t NewYorkRevival on X).

Schoen also seemed to downplay the team’s dissatisfaction with Banks’s effort — something that has been called into question more than once this season.

This season, Banks has had a rough go about it, posting a lowly 54.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade through the first 10 weeks of the season. He has allowed a 137.8 passer rating against and a 73.1% completion rate in coverage. Banks has let up six touchdowns this season in coverage — up from the four he surrendered in 15 games played as a rookie.

The Giants’ coverage has been vulnerable throughout this season, in large part due to the struggles that Banks has had. Banks entered the NFL with a tremendous amount of potential. Hopefully he is able to turn things around and begin to realize that potential sooner rather than later.