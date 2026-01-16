The New York Giants face a massive financial crossroads this offseason, and no decision carries more weight than the future of right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. After anchoring a unit that surged into the top ten of PFF’s pass-blocking rankings, Eluemunor has transitioned from a high-floor veteran into a foundational piece of this roster.

However, with a projected market value that could easily eclipse $18 million per year, there is fear that the cap-strapped Giants would be forced to let their best offensive lineman walk.

That was before the arrival of John Harbaugh.

With a head coach who views the trenches as the soul of the program, Eluemunor has become the undisputed No. 1 priority free agent for the Giants to retain in the 2026 offseason.

The Harbaugh-Eluemunor Reunion

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The “unnoticed” factor in this negotiation is the deep-rooted familiarity between the new head coach and his star tackle. John Harbaugh was in Baltimore when the Ravens selected Eluemunor in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, overseeing his early development in Baltimore. Eluemunor earned PFWA All-Rookie honors under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s offensive philosophy has always been built on a singular mantra: the offensive line is where it starts. By retaining Eluemunor, Harbaugh isn’t just signing a blocker; he’s retaining a player who already speaks his language and understands the physical identity he plans to install in East Rutherford.

Harbaugh has famously said that offensive linemen “have to be the smartest guys on the team.” In Eluemunor, he isn’t just getting a familiar face from his 2017 draft class—he’s getting a veteran who has proven his Harbaugh-level football IQ by anchoring one of the league’s most improved units.

Jermaine Eluemunor’s Career-Best Season in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The case for Eluemunor as a must-sign is backed by impressive 2025 metrics. He finished the season as a true ironman, logging over 1,000 offensive snaps and posting a 97.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

He surrendered just four sacks and 19 total pressures all year, providing the vital insurance policy that rookie Jaxson Dart needed to survive his debut campaign.

While his 14 penalties are an area for cleanup, his ability to lock down the right side has effectively ended the Evan Neal Era of instability, making him a cornerstone that Joe Schoen simply cannot afford to replace with a question mark.

Can the Giants Afford Eluemunor?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Giants are staring down a tight $4 million in projected cap space for 2026 (Over The Cap), the arrival of Harbaugh likely forces a shift in financial strategy. To keep Eluemunor, general manager Joe Schoen will likely need to backload contracts — a structure he’s previously avoided using. However, this would allow him to leverage the $113 million in projected 2027 cap space to fit a deal under the books this season.

Eluemunor could get a contract in the ballpark of $20 million per season this offseason, comparable to the deal Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton signed (two-year, $44 million).

Extending Eluemunor will require a massive investment, but for Harbaugh, the cost of losing a starting right tackle will outweigh the cap hit. As the Giants move away from rebuilding and toward contending, expect the front office to move to ensure Eluemunor is back on the line for 2026.