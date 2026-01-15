The New York Giants and John Harbaugh are wasting no time filling out his coaching staff with world-class assistants. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Giants are targeting Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as Big Blue’s next defensive coordinator.

For Harbaugh, this represents a potential reunion with a “trusted lieutenant” who served as his assistant head coach in Baltimore. As Joe Schoen looks to overhaul a unit that struggled with consistency last season, Weaver emerges as the primary candidate to instill the toughness and discipline that defined the Ravens’ elite defenses for years.

Giants Targeting Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Anthony Weaver is far more than just a familiar face for John Harbaugh; he is a respected defensive mind who worked closely under Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2021 to 2023 before taking over as the Miami Dolphins’ DC in 2024.

During his tenure as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2024, Weaver engineered a massive turnaround, leading Miami to a No. 4 ranking in total defense (314.4 YPG)—the franchise’s best mark in nearly two decades.

Even during a turbulent 2025 season in Miami, Weaver’s unit showed incredible resilience, ranking in the top 10 for yards allowed during a dominant midseason stretch. His ability to stabilize a unit despite roster challenges is exactly what the Giants need as they look to maximize the prime years of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence.

The Harbaugh-Weaver Connection

The synergy between Harbaugh and Weaver is well-documented from their time together in Baltimore. From 2021 to 2023, Weaver served as Harbaugh’s defensive line coach and run game coordinator before being promoted to assistant head coach.

Under their combined leadership, the Ravens’ defense was a perennial powerhouse, ranking No. 1 in the NFL in rushing defense in 2021 (84.5 YPG) and leading the league in scoring defense (16.5 PPG) during their 2023 campaign.

Weaver’s intimate knowledge of Harbaugh’s CEO style of leadership would allow for a seamless transition in East Rutherford, ensuring that the Giants’ defensive identity is established from day one.

Fixing the Run Defense

Perhaps the most compelling argument for Weaver’s arrival is his track record of shutting down the run. The Giants’ defense was historically vulnerable on the ground last season, allowing over 145 yards per game.

In contrast, Weaver’s units have consistently been stout against the run; in 2024, his Dolphins defense was the only team in the NFL to not allow a single 100-yard rusher.

By pairing Weaver’s aggressive front-seven schemes with the offensive firepower expected under Todd Monken, the Giants are building a balanced program that can finally compete in the trenches of the NFC East.