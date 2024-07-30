Giants’ ‘freak of nature’ linebacker could play expanded role in 2024-25

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been testing new things at training camp this summer, including a potentially expanded role for versatile linebacker/defensive back Isaiah Simmons.

At training camp this summer, Simmons has stood out as he has been cross-training at several positions, seemingly with an emphasis on nickel cornerback. In an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen expressed his enthusiasm to coach Simmons and previewed some of the dynamic ways he would get the 6-foot-4, 238 pound Simmons involved in the new defensive scheme.

Simmons’ talent has not only caught the eyes of new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, but also grabbed the attention of his teammates:

“In the spring, I was looking at him and thinking, ‘How is he going to do this?’ He’s just so big but you see him out there covering guys like (wide receiver) Wan’Dale Robinson and what not,” rookie cornerback Andru Phillips said per Matt Citak of Giants.com. “It’s surprising. But he’s a freak of nature and he’s blessed for the talents that he’s got.”

Simmons has been practicing alongside Phillips at camp as Bowen has mixed him in with the cornerbacks during individual drills. Bowen indicated in that Hard Knocks episode that he plans to use Simmons in a “money” role on third downs and as a nickel corner on first and second downs (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

Simmons could play an important role in the 2024-25 season

The Giants acquired Simmons at the end of last year’s preseason, trading a seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the former 2019 first-round pick. Simmons was an exciting, albeit rotational player in Big Blue’s defense last season. He appeared in all 17 games, making four starts, and totaling 50 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, three pass defenses, and one interception (a pick six).

During his time with the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, Simmons struggled to find a home in the defensive lineup. He played plenty of linebacker, but was moved all around the defense and into the secondary. He has experience playing off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, nickel cornerback, and safety.

Last season, Simmons played only 378 defensive snaps, with most of them coming in coverage (203). He primarily played as the team’s coverage linebacker on passing downs. While 166 of his snaps came inside the box (as an inside linebacker), he also lined up as an outside linebacker for 137 snaps and as a nickel cornerback for 65 snaps.

The Giants seemingly plan to play Simmons a lot more in the nickel this season than they did last year. His rare size and athleticism for that position make Simmons a tough matchup for opposing slot receivers and tight ends.