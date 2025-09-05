Giants finally make a decision on Cor’Dale Flott and Deonte Banks CB2 position battle

The New York Giants have finally settled one of their biggest position battles, and the results may surprise many fans.

After weeks of competition, Cor’Dale Flott has earned the starting cornerback job opposite free-agent addition Paulson Adebo.

At first glance, the move seemed obvious after Flott outperformed Deonte Banks during the preseason, particularly against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Banks struggled to build consistency in coverage, raising questions about his readiness for a full-time starting role.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Banks’ developmental hurdles continue

The biggest concern with Deonte Banks remains his ball-tracking ability, something critical for an NFL cornerback to succeed.

Too often, Banks fails to turn his head at the right moment, leaving receivers room to dictate deep-ball positioning.

His physical traits are undeniable, but technique and anticipation still lag behind, limiting his ability to generate turnovers.

Last season, Banks gave up 689 yards and six touchdowns in coverage, failing to record a single interception.

Why Flott won the job

While Cor’Dale Flott doesn’t have Banks’ elite athletic profile, he brings steadiness, technique, and better overall anticipation.

In 2024, Flott logged 666 snaps, giving up only 347 yards and one touchdown while recording an interception and four pass breakups.

His film shows a defender who may bend on occasion but rarely breaks, keeping plays in front of him consistently.

That reliability has earned him the trust of the Giants’ coaching staff as he enters a pivotal contract year.

The Giants’ unusual defensive plan

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants will take an unconventional approach with their cornerback rotation.

Flott will start, but Banks will still see the field on third downs and in critical passing situations.

At first glance, it’s a strange choice, especially since those downs magnify every mistake a cornerback might make.

However, it also suggests the Giants want Banks’ athletic upside available in dime packages against vertical passing attacks.

That would leave four cornerbacks — Flott, Banks, Adebo, and Andru Phillips — sharing the field in long-yardage situations.

It’s also possible they put an extra safety out there in Dane Belton to clog passing lanes and undercut routes at the sticks.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A crucial year for both players

For Flott, this season represents a chance to prove he deserves a long-term role in the Giants’ secondary rotation.

If he plays well, he could parlay this opportunity into an extension, solidifying his future in New York.

For Banks, the challenge is different — to show growth after a promising rookie year gave way to regression.

The Giants invested a first-round pick in him, and the expectation is that his ceiling remains significantly higher than Flott’s.

Balancing potential with reliability

The Giants are walking a fine line, balancing the reliability Flott provides with the upside Banks still carries.

In many ways, this decision highlights the old football adage: coaches trust the player who makes the fewest mistakes.

Banks has the tools to be a difference-maker, but until his technique improves, Flott offers the safer, steadier option.

For a defense that already added big-money investments in Adebo and Jevon Holland, minimizing coverage breakdowns is paramount.