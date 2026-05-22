The NY Giants added speed all over the receiver room, but Calvin Austin III is already making sure he isn’t treated like background noise. That matters, because cheap speed only matters if the player keeps finding grass.

Austin “stole the show” during OTA No. 2, with Giants.com pointing to an over route from Jaxson Dart, a screen that could have gone for at least 30 yards, and a slant against a Dennard Wilson pressure look after he beat press coverage. For a spring practice, that’s about as loud as a receiver can be without pads.

Nobody should overreact to one OTA report. I get it. Still, those are exactly the plays the Giants signed him to create: quick separation, yards after the catch, and speed that makes a defense hesitate for half a beat.

Austin gives the Giants a different kind of pressure

The Giants already have big names and bigger bodies in the room. Malik Nabers is the star. Darnell Mooney gives them veteran value. Malachi Fields has become an early insurance angle. Jalin Hyatt is trying to keep himself in the mix, and failing.

Austin’s case is different. He doesn’t need a heavy target share to stress a defense. He needs manufactured touches, motion, screens, slot releases, and a quarterback willing to hit him before the window closes. If Dart is already finding him against pressure, that’s the kind of timing note that deserves attention.

The money makes the gamble even cleaner. Austin is on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with $450,000 guaranteed, so the Giants aren’t forcing a role because of the contract. He has to earn it, which is exactly why these early flashes are worth watching.

The depth chart could get squeezed

Austin isn’t going to replace Nabers, and he doesn’t need to. His path is more specific: become the speed piece who turns a five-yard touch into 30, keeps safeties honest, and makes Harbaugh’s offense feel less stiff.

That’s the kind of player who can quietly steal snaps from bigger names if the summer keeps trending in the same direction. The Giants have talked all offseason about becoming more physical, but physical doesn’t mean slow. Austin gives them a little lighter fluid.

If he keeps stacking practices like Wednesday’s, the question shifts from whether he makes the roster to how much of the weekly package the Giants have to carve out for him.