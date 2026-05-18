The New York Giants can say Malik Nabers’ second knee procedure does not change the recovery timeline, and maybe that ends up being true. But the way this receiver room is built tells you the organization was not operating on blind optimism.

Nabers reportedly underwent a cleanup procedure on his right knee to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness, with the team still hopeful he can be ready for Week 1. The public framing is not necessarily bad news, since scar tissue removal is different from a setback to the repaired ACL.

But surgery is still surgery, and nobody should pretend this is nothing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fields gives the Giants real upside insurance

Malachi Fields becomes more interesting than a normal third-round rookie in this situation. The Giants did not just add a depth receiver and hope he can survive special teams snaps. They traded into the third round for a 6-foot-4 target with size, contested-catch ability, and enough vertical juice to matter early if Nabers is even slightly limited.

Fields posted 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns at Notre Dame last season, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. The explosive average should get attention because he is not just a big-bodied possession target who wins on box-outs. He can stretch intermediate windows, work slants with a massive frame, and give Jaxson Dart a cleaner strike zone when things get muddy.

John Harbaugh already sounded encouraged after rookie minicamp, saying, “Malachi, a bunch of plays. Did you see him on the slants today? He made every catch yesterday,” per Giants.com.

The key is that the Giants do not need Fields to become Nabers. Nobody in that room can replace Nabers’ explosion, separation, and pure alpha receiver gravity. But Fields can offset some of the lost production if Nabers is not fully himself by camp, and that is the whole point.

Mooney changes the math too

Darnell Mooney is the veteran version of the same insurance conversation. The Giants already have a player with a 992-yard, five-touchdown season on his resume, and his value on a deal worth up to $10 million makes even more sense with Nabers’ timeline carrying some uncertainty.

Mooney is not a true Nabers replacement either, but he gives the Giants a legitimate vertical receiver who has produced in the league, which is different from asking a rookie to carry the entire fallback plan.

Calvin Austin is part of the depth layer as well after signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Austin is more of a speed and space piece, but that has value if the Giants want to create easier throws and keep defenses from squeezing the middle of the field.

The Giants planned for this

The bigger takeaway is that the Giants did not build this receiver room like a team assuming everything would be perfect. Nabers is still the engine, and if he is fully cleared with no restrictions by camp, the offense gets a completely different ceiling.

But if there are limitations, even minor ones, Fields suddenly has a path to meaningful snaps. Mooney can handle more vertical work. Austin can stretch and motion. Isaiah Likely can pull coverage inside. The Giants have more answers than they did a year ago, and that is the only responsible way to build around a superstar receiver coming off a major knee injury.

Fields is the wild card because his physical profile gives the offense something it does not have much of outside Nabers. If he keeps catching everything in front of the coaching staff, the Giants may not have the luxury of bringing him along slowly.

None of this means Nabers is in trouble or Fields is suddenly some lock to become a starter. The point is simpler: the Giants may need their rookie receiver sooner than expected, and based on the early returns, Fields might actually be ready for that door to crack open.