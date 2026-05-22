Colton Hood does not need to win a starting job in May for the NY Giants to feel good about what they saw. That is not the standard this early.

But a second-round cornerback flashing immediately changes the tone of the room. It makes veterans feel him. It makes coaches revisit timelines. It makes the depth chart a little less comfortable than it looked before practice started.

That is exactly what the Giants should want.

Hood showed up right away at Giants minicamp and OTAs

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The first OTA practice gave Hood the kind of mention that matters for a rookie defensive back. Giants.com wrote that Hood played strong coverage on his side of the field, forced a pair of incompletions, and made a leaping red-zone deflection to prevent a completion. He also had an interception-touchdown during rookie minicamp. While these practices aren’t padded, cornerback is one of the positions where confidence and competitiveness show up early.

The Giants drafted Hood at No. 37 overall because they wanted that kind of presence in the room. They needed more competition. They needed another press-man body with starter traits. They needed someone who could make the cornerback conversation feel less settled.

One practice does not prove he is ready. It does prove he is not easing into the summer quietly.

The draft profile backed up the investment

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Hood’s early OTA note also lines up with the pre-draft profile. NFL.com’s draft tracker described Hood as a press-man corner who can disrupt releases, stay phased vertically, erase space on in-breakers, and play aggressively through the catch point.

Next Gen Stats also identified Hood as one of the best values from Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The model credited him with a 76 production score, 82 athleticism score, and 82 overall draft score, while noting that he was the only cornerback in the class to finish among the top six in production, athleticism, and overall score.

Hood’s athleticism showed up at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical jump. It also shows up all over his film as he uses his aggression, physicality, and athleticism in coverage.

Hood was lockdown at Tennessee

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PFF listed Hood with a 79.2 overall defensive grade in 2025 at Tennessee, including an 80.3 coverage grade. PFF also credited him with a 70.8 passer rating allowed, five pass breakups, and one interception.

That is the version of Hood the Giants are betting on: physical enough to live outside, competitive enough to challenge throws, and polished enough to push for real snaps earlier than expected.

The cornerback room gives him an opening, too. Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome II are the two veterans in the room with starting experience, but Newsome has had some struggles over the last couple of years. Former first-round pick Deonte Banks has fallen down the depth chart. The CB2 job opposite Adebo is up for grabs.

If the rookie keeps stacking practices, he could wind up starting in Week 1.