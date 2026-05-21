The New York Giants got their first open OTA practice of the spring on Thursday, and it did not take long for a small defensive-line scare to pop up.

Veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris limped off the practice field gingerly during OTA No. 3. There is no need to play doctor from the sideline, especially in May, but any lower-body concern for a trench player is worth monitoring.

The timing made it feel a little louder because DJ Reader and Shelby Harris were both not in attendance. OTAs are voluntary, so their absences should not be treated like a red flag by themselves, but it did leave the defensive line picture looking thin on a day Robertson-Harris came up limping.

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The defensive line depth matters fast

The Giants spent the offseason trying to make the defensive front more stable after overhauling the interior. Reader was the headline addition, Shelby Harris gave them another veteran body, and Robertson-Harris remains one of the more experienced pieces in the room.

Thursday’s scene matters even if it ends up being nothing. The Giants need this group healthy because the whole defensive plan depends on the front controlling bodies up front and letting the pass rushers hunt.

I would not sound the alarm yet. Limping off at an OTA can mean a lot of things, and teams are usually extra cautious this time of year. Still, the Giants did not build this defensive line with a ton of margin if multiple veterans are unavailable at the same time.

Hyatt being on the bike is another note

Jalin Hyatt was also working on the side on a bike during practice. That does not automatically mean anything serious, but it is worth noting because the receiver room is crowded and Hyatt is fighting for relevance again.

The Giants have Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, Malachi Fields, and others competing for targets. Hyatt cannot afford to lose too many reps if he is trying to carve out a real role under the new offensive structure.

For now, the defensive-line note is the bigger development. The Giants have already invested heavily in reshaping the front, including the DJ Reader addition, and Robertson-Harris is part of the depth that makes the room work.

The next update matters. If Robertson-Harris is fine, this is just a May practice note. If it lingers, the Giants may have their first uncomfortable depth test before camp even starts.