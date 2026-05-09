The New York Giants spent weeks making the math work, and on Tuesday they got it done. DJ Reader is coming to East Rutherford on a two-year, $12.5 million deal with a $4.5 million cap hit in year one and $8 million in year two. More importantly, if the Giants need an exit after 2026, they can cut him and absorb only $1.75 million in dead cap while freeing up $6.25 million in space. It’s the kind of contract structure that lets a front office be aggressive without putting itself in a corner.

For a team that traded Dexter Lawrence and created a significant void in the interior, this was the necessary move. Reader doesn’t replace Lawrence on a one-for-one basis, but he addresses the most urgent need the Giants had on defense and does it at a price that doesn’t compromise future flexibility.

What Reader Actually Does in a Defense

This is where the football gets interesting. Dennard Wilson runs a defense built around creating one-on-one opportunities for his edge rushers. Brian Burns and Abdul Carter are capable of winning those matchups consistently when they get them clean. The problem is that opposing offenses schemed heavily against Lawrence when he was on the roster, routinely using double teams and chip blocks to neutralize him and shift more protection toward the edges. Lawrence eating two blockers was the indirect engine that made the pass rush work.

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Without him, the math changed completely. Offensive coordinators can now dedicate a single blocker to the interior and shift resources toward containing Carter and Burns. Reader’s value in that equation is his ability to restore the double-team problem. He’s a 6-foot-3, 340-pound nose tackle with enough initial quickness and hand strength to demand that two blockers account for him on any given play. When he draws that double team, Carter gets a cleaner release off the edge and Burns can work a single-man set from the strong side. That’s the geometry that makes this defense dangerous.

Reader also excels in what coaches call “two-gapping,” which means controlling a blocker on either side of him rather than firing directly into a gap. For a run-stopping scheme like the one Wilson wants to deploy on early downs, two-gapping is critical because it allows linebackers to flow freely to the ball without being rerouted by offensive linemen. Reader has been one of the best two-gap technicians at his position for most of his career, and his 6.3% missed tackle rate last season with Detroit confirms that when he does make it to the ball carrier, he finishes the play.

Managing His Snaps Is the Key

The Giants need to be smart about how they use him. Reader hasn’t played more than 583 snaps in any of the past three seasons, which is a rotational workload rather than a starter’s workload. The Giants should treat him accordingly, using him on early downs and obvious run situations where his mass and technique create the most value, and cycling in Darius Alexander and others on obvious passing downs when quickness and penetration matter more than occupying multiple blockers.

This isn’t a criticism of Reader. It’s a recognition of what John Harbaugh and Wilson should be doing with a soon-to-be 32-year-old interior lineman who has held up well by being managed correctly. On the plays where he’s deployed, he should be dominant. The mistake would be trying to play him 60 snaps per game and watching the effectiveness wear thin by October.

The contract gives the Giants a clean exit if that goes sideways. But if Reader plays within his role and the edge rushers benefit from the attention he commands, this defense can be one of the better units in the NFC in 2026.