Giants finalize 53-man roster with surprising moves ahead of deadline

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 men to be in compliance with the NFL’s roster finalization deadline on Tuesday at 4 PM EST. There were surprising moves made by the Giants as they reshaped their roster in preparation for the start of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Giants’ 53-Man Roster:

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QBs: Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito

RBs: Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy

WRs: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Bryce Ford-Wheaton

TEs: Daniel Bellinger, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz

OTs: Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Jermaine Eluemunor, Josh Ezeudu

OGs: Jon Runyan Jr., Greg Van Roten, Aaron Stinnie, Jake Kubas, Austin Schlottmann

OC: John Michael Schmitz

Defense:

DL: Dexter Lawrence, Elijah Chatman, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, D.J. Davidson, Jordon Riley

EDGE/OLBs: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Benton Whitley

LBs: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Dyontae Johnson, David Muasau, Carter Coughlin, Matthew Adams

CBs: Deonte Banks, Andru Phillips, Nick McCloud, Isaiah Simmons, Tre Hawkins, Cor’Dale Flott

S: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton

Special Teams:

K: Graham Gano

P: Jamie Gillan

LS: Casey Kreieter

ST/KR/PR: Gunner Olszewski

(h/t Dan Duggan of The Athletic)

The Giants made some surprising moves on cut day

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants had some difficult decisions to make as they trimmed their roster down to 53 men ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Among the surprising moves they made were the releasing of WRs Allen Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins, RB Dante “Turbo” Miller, FB/TE Jakob Johnson, CB Darnay Holmes, and S Alex Johnson. Each of these players seemed to have a realistic shot at making the final roster but was released for one reason or another.

Of course, the “final” roster is never truly final. The Giants will undoubtedly make some claims on players heading to the waiver wire ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s deadline. After claiming players off the waiver wire, the Giants will need to make corresponding moves, releasing more players from their roster to make space for the new additions.

Furthermore, some of the players who were released on Tuesday will clear waivers and wind up back on the Giants’ practice squad. Those practice squad players can then later be elevated to the 53-man roster for gameday.