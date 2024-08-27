Giants could scoop up former Titans 1st round cornerback off waivers

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon, some unexpected moves were made. They released receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Allen Robinson, creating a few roster openings and potential opportunities to reinforce the position. Additionally, they cut most of their secondary depth, signaling a likely active approach on the waiver wire and possibly in free agency.

Titans Release Caleb Farley: A Potential Target for the Giants?

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans released former first-round pick Caleb Farley, who has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. Farley made just one appearance this preseason, recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for much of the summer.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Farley is now heading to waivers, where the Giants could consider claiming him. However, he carries a $2.5 million cap hit, which might be a deterrent. If he clears waivers and becomes a free agent, the Giants could potentially sign him at a lower, minimum price, which seems more likely.

Farley has played only 164 regular-season snaps in his career and has struggled significantly in coverage, allowing 279 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions. As a Virginia Tech product, he is more of a developmental prospect than a realistic solution for the Giants’ immediate needs.

Farley: A Project, Not a Solution

The Giants might view Farley as a valuable developmental piece if he can stay healthy, but he shouldn’t be seen as a viable option to fill the CB2 role.

Considering Kelvin Joseph as an Alternative

Instead, the Giants could consider Kelvin Joseph, a former second-round pick by Dallas, who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Joseph has 353 career snaps under his belt, during which he allowed 316 yards, four touchdowns, and recorded four pass breakups. He played only 21 snaps last season for the Miami Dolphins.

Given that finding a competent starter through waivers may be challenging, free agency might offer better opportunities to secure experienced talent and immediate impact.

Free Agency Options: Jackson and Witherspoon

The Giants’ options in free agency are limited, but they could potentially reconnect with Adoree Jackson or consider former Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon as viable solutions to bolster their secondary.