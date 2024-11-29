Giants expected to lose star defender and rookie tight end for rest of season 

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants season has gone from bad to worse. Following yet another loss on Thanksgiving, this time to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll brought some bad news to his press conference on Friday regarding a pair of injured players.

Giants’ Dexter Lawrence likely to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daboll announced that star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered a dislocated elbow in the game against Dallas, an injury that is expected to keep him out “long-term.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that with only five games remaining, it is likely that Lawrence will miss the rest of the season.

Losing Lawrence is brutal for the Giants’ pass rush, a group that was already without Kayvon Thibodeaux for five games earlier in the season after undergoing wrist surgery. If the season is in fact over for Lawrence, he finishes 2024 with 23 tackles, 36 total pressures, and 10 sacks, and was on track to be a possible candidate for Defensive Player of The Year.

Tight end Theo Johnson also likely to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

In addition, Daboll added that rookie tight end Theo Johnson is also expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Johnson was reportedly seen slamming his shoes into his locker following Thursday’s game (h/t Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic), and it would appear that this injury would be the reason.

Johnson was having the best game of his rookie season Thursday before suffering the injury. He caught all five of his targets and had 54 receiving yards in the loss against the Cowboys.

Johnson, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Giants this past offseason, finishes his rookie campaign with 29 receptions, 331 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception. The promising rookie was likely going to have a bigger role the rest of the way with the Giants officially eliminated from playoff contention, but unfortunately, his next opportunity will have to wait until next year.

The Giants, who are an NFL-worst 2-10 on the season, will now have to play out the rest of the regular season shorthanded. Their next game will be on Sunday, Dec. 8 when they take on the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.