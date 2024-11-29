Giants may have found an offensive weapon in the 4th round

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may be enduring one of the most difficult seasons in recent memory, but amid the struggles, there are reasons for optimism. Chief among them is the emergence of their rookie class, particularly fourth-round draft pick Theo Johnson. The young tight end from Penn State has shown flashes of potential that could make him a cornerstone of the Giants’ offense in the future.

A Physical Marvel with Unique Skills

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 264 pounds, Theo Johnson is an imposing figure on the field. The 23-year-old backed up his physical profile with an impressive 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, showcasing his rare blend of size and athleticism. The Giants saw these traits as an opportunity to develop a versatile offensive weapon, and Johnson is starting to prove them right.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Johnson has accumulated 277 yards and one touchdown, numbers that may not jump off the page but hint at his potential. His large frame makes him a natural fit for red-zone situations, where the Giants have struggled mightily. Their inability to consistently reach the red zone has limited Johnson’s opportunities, but a revamped offense in 2025—bolstered by a new quarterback and an improved offensive line—could unlock his scoring potential.

Growing Role in the Giants’ Offense

Over the past few weeks, Johnson’s role in the offense has grown significantly. In the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he delivered his best performance of the season, catching five passes for 54 yards. It was a promising step forward for the rookie, who had been targeted six times in the three games leading up to the Dallas matchup.

Despite his progress, there are areas for improvement. Johnson has dropped five passes this season, a glaring issue that the coaching staff will undoubtedly work on during the offseason. However, his increased involvement suggests the Giants see him as a crucial part of their offensive plans moving forward.

Versatility and Toughness on Display

One of the most intriguing aspects of Johnson’s game is his versatility. He has spent 45.2% of his snaps in the slot and 44.9% in line, showcasing his ability to operate as both a traditional tight end and a jumbo slot receiver. This dual-role capability makes him a matchup nightmare for defenders, combining his speed in the open field with the strength to break tackles and gain extra yards.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Johnson’s physicality and athleticism have earned him valuable playing time, and he’s made the most of those opportunities. His combination of traits is rare, and with continued development, he has the potential to become a dynamic weapon for the Giants.

A Promising Future for a Young Talent

The Giants have found a hidden gem in Theo Johnson. While his rookie season has had its ups and downs, the flashes of brilliance he’s shown are enough to inspire confidence in his future. With three years remaining on his rookie contract, the Giants have the luxury of time to develop him into a consistent playmaker.

As the team looks to rebound in 2025 with a new quarterback and a more functional offense, Johnson’s growth will be a key storyline. If he takes the anticipated leap in his sophomore season, the Giants could have a tight end capable of redefining their offense for years to come.