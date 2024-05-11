Giants expected to give former 3rd round pick a chance to win CB2 job

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This off-season, the Giants have taken a cost-effective approach to their secondary, opting not to re-sign Xavier McKinney and Adoree Jackson. Instead, they invested a second-round draft pick in Tyler Nubin from Minnesota to fill the free safety role.

Despite these changes, the Giants have not made significant financial commitments or used high draft picks to address the second cornerback position. The team is clearly avoiding major expenses in free agency or premium draft selections for this role.

The Giants Need to Develop Homegrown Talent

The Giants did draft Andru Phillips from Kentucky, who will compete for the slot cornerback position. However, the focus is also on Cor’Dale Flott, a third-year defensive back. Head Coach Brian Daboll expressed “a lot of confidence” in Flott, who logged 519 snaps last season.

Nov 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (28) celebrates after breaking up a reception attempt by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Despite allowing 452 yards in coverage, three touchdowns, and having a 15.6% missed tackle rate, Flott demonstrated potential with one interception and three pass breakups. Notably, he had standout games against the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

Nick McCloud, a former undrafted free agent, may also vie for the starting role. The Giants are betting on the development of their mid-round selections like Flott, hoping that their nurturing will bear fruit and he will secure a starting position.

This strategy underscores a reliance on coaching and player development, reflecting a belief that correct evaluations and effective training can yield positive outcomes. At just 22 years old and with experience against some top receivers, Flott is expected to rise to the challenge and justify the Giants’ confidence in their developmental approach.