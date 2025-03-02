Giants expected to ‘concentrate their efforts’ on trading up to No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants took a major swing but ultimately missed out on a trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Now that their dreams of having Stafford under center have fallen through, it’s time for the Giants to focus in on Plan B. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, the Giants’ next blockbuster trade could be one to move them up the order and have New York first up on the clock in April.

Giants to focus on a trade for the No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Giants are currently slated to pick No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft where they may or may not be able to land their desired quarterback prospect. But Big Blue doesn’t seem willing to leave anything up to chance.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants’ next plan to upgrade at quarterback is to trade up for the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and select the next face of their franchise:

“The #Giants took their big swing on Matt Stafford. That failed,” Hughes explained on X. “Now multiple sources expect them to concentrate their efforts on getting the No. 1 pick from Tennessee, and pairing the QB they select with a veteran.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The pressure is on general manager Joe Schoen and his front office to finally stabilize the quarterback position following a disastrous 3-14 finish in 2024. Team president and co-owner John Mara emphasized the importance of solving the quarterback position in his end-of-season pressers. Hughes reports that the pressure is being felt and could prompt Schoen to make a trade for the first-overall pick:

“The Giants can no longer risk losing their guy,” Hughes explained. “John Mara made it clear after the season: They need their quarterback. Now Schoen will do everything he can to go get him.”

Could the Giants end up making a trade for the No. 1 overall pick?

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, however, they have expressed an interest in and a willingness to trade down. The only caveat: they don’t want to move back too far. Tennessee has expressed their desire to draft a “generational talent,” which they likely wouldn’t be able to do if they moved back any further than the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. That makes the Giants the ideal trade partner.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Per Hughes, a potential trade up to the top spot might not cost the Giants a ton either:

“The return compensation won’t be egregious, a slight reward for the Giants only dropping to three following their Week 17 win over the Colts,” Hughes explained. “An exchange of first-round picks and two threes is likely enough to get it done, according to one general manager (unaffiliated with the Titans and Giants). The Giants might need to part with a second- and third-round pick if Tennessee can create a bidding war.”

Parting ways with two third-round picks to move up to spots might sting, but that pain goes away pretty quickly if that player you drafted ends up being a franchise quarterback. The likely selection if the Giants move up would be Miami’s Cam Ward — the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the draft class:

“SNY talked to scouts, general managers, executives, head coaches, assistant coaches and agents at the NFL Combine,” Hughes wrote. “Not one had Sanders as a better quarterback prospect than Ward.”

The Giants have received plenty of media attention over the last few months for their apparent love of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. However, Ward is viewed by most as the clear-cut top quarterback in the class. A trade up to No. 1 for Sanders would be a shocker.

If the Giants want to eliminate any chance of missing out on the opportunity to draft their desired quarterback prospect, then a trade up to No. 1 overall is the right path. With free agency around the corner and the draft on the horizon, the Giants will likely work hard over the next few weeks to get a deal done — if the Titans are willing.