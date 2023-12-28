Giants’ exciting young wide receiver limited in practice

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson adds to a list of several key offensive pieces dealing with injuries as the New York Giants prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Giants: Robinson Fights Through Quad Ailment in Practice

Robinson came down with a quad injury after the Giants’ 33-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 and was limited in Wednesday’s practice, along with running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Darren Waller.

All three make up a large portion of the Giants’ offense. Robinson has been a crucial target for Tommy DeVito during the Giants’ three-game win streak from Weeks 12-14. His 79 yards in their 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 10 led Giants head coach Brian Daboll to continue rolling with him as a prime secondary option opposite Darius Slayton.

With the Giants out of playoff contention, their young talent has had opportunities to show what they’ve got. Robinson is working to get back on the field and make good of his last two chances to put together what he’s worked on throughout the season.

Star Contributors May Not Be Ready to Take the Field on Sunday

Barkley and Waller have done most of the heavy lifting for the Giants in 2023. Prior to going down in Week 8, Waller was the leading receiver on the Giants’ roster. Coach Daboll has patiently brought him along since his return, but his knee injury continues to hamper him.

The Giants are 0-3 without Barkley in the lineup and are hoping that his elbow injury won’t compromise him for their upcoming matchup against the Rams, as he too did not go through a full run in practice.