Giants did ‘background work’ on potential head coach candidates before retaining Daboll

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are retaining general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Team president and co-owner John Mara announced the news on Monday morning, re-issuing a vote of confidence in his current regime. However, a new report indicates that his confidence is not totally solid, as Mara did some background work on potential coaching alternatives prior to making the decision to retain Daboll.

The Giants reportedly searched the market for Brian Daboll’s replacement

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants did some “background work” on this offseason’s head coaching candidates prior to making the final decision to retain Daboll:

“Giants’ owner John Mara is sticking to what he said back in October—he believes in GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll,” Russini reported on X. “It was known around the league Mara was having second thoughts. The team even did some background work on potential coaching candidates. They pick Daboll.”

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Mara’s reported “second thoughts” are notable. He told reporters back in October that the current regime was safe from firings, however, a franchise-record 10-game losing streak was sure to have Mara questioning his judgment. Ultimately, however, after not finding a viable replacement, the Giants are sticking with Schoen and Daboll.

It is possible that the Giants did their reported background work on the top head coaching candidates and felt as though Daboll was the best option among the group. However, it is also possible that they did their research, reached out to some of these candidates, got the message that their job would not be an attractive one, and settled on Daboll.

Regardless of who turned down who, the Giants’ decision to retain Daboll (and Schoen for that matter) is a controversial one. After wrapping up a 3-14 season, all eyes are on Schoen and Daboll to find their quarterback and right the ship in 2025.