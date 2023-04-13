Giants’ Dexter Lawrence plans to skip out on off-season training program

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants begin off-season programming on Monday and are expected to be without a couple of their superstars. Not only is RB Saquon Barkley expected to sit out, but it is now being reported that DT Dexter Lawrence plans to skip the start of the team’s offseason program due to his contract situation, per Pat Leonard of the Daily News.

Dexter Lawrence to skip Giants’ offseason program

The Giants have been reportedly negotiating a long-term contract extension with Dexter Lawrence for a while now. Lawrence, coming off of a 2022 campaign that earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro second team, is seeking a big payday this offseason.

The market for defensive tackles has been reset this offseason. Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne recently signed a four-year, $90 million ($22.5 million average annually) extension. The Tennessee Titans then extended DT Jeffery Simmons on a four-year, $94 million contract ($23.5 million average annually).

These deals put into perspective just how much money Lawrence could make on his next deal. Lawrence’s average annual salary will easily surpass the $20 million benchmark and could even push closer toward $25 million per season.

Lawrence is under contract for the 2023 season as the Giants picked up his fifth-year option last offseason. The fifth-year option is worth $12.4 million, a significant discount in comparison to the deals signed by Payne and Simmons. Lawrence’s extension could secure him a pay raise of at least $10 million.

The hope now is that the two sides are able to agree to terms by the time training camp rolls around. While that date has not been officially set, camp usually kicks off at the end of July and into August. New York has a few months to get a deal done with Lawrence.

Dexter Lawrence established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL this past season. The 6-foot-4, 342-pound interior rusher totaled 7.5 sacks and 68 combined tackles en route to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team selection. The Giants are making it a priority to extend their elite top in-house talents this offseason. Lawrence is next up and is in line for a massive extension.