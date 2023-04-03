Giants closing in on huge extension for star defensive tackle

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are making progress toward a new contract extension with superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York has contacted Lawrence and his reps to discuss terms for an upcoming extension.

Lawrence is coming off a breakout 2022 season in which he earned a spot on the AP All-Pro second team. Following his 7.5 sack campaign, the 25-year-old DT is set to get paid in a significant way.

Giants looking to extend DT Dexter Lawrence

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shed insight on the contract negotiations between Lawrence and the Giants. “The Giants have been talking to Lawrence and his reps about a potential deal,” Fowler said on ESPN’s Sportscenter. “Nothing has come together yet. But that defensive tackle market is huge right now because Daron Payne, another in the NFC East with Washington, they gave him over $22 million per year.”

The market for defensive tackles was reset this offseason after Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne signed an extension netting him over $22 million per year. As Dexter Lawrence enters the final year of his contract with the Giants, an extension exceeding $20 million AAV could soon be on the horizon.

“So, Lawrence is going to have to be at least somewhere close to that, maybe $20-plus million,” Fowler continued. “And you have Jeffrey Simmons in Tennessee. You got Quinnen Williams in New York. So, defensive tackle’s where the money’s going to be.”

Dexter Lawrence is one of the brightest young defensive stars in the NFL. The Giants are prioritizing Lawrence’s extension, but they will also need to prepare to give him a significant pay increase.

Currently, Lawrence is set to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option that the Giants picked up last off-season. His salary is valued at $12,407,000, but that could potentially double with an extension. Nevertheless, the Giants will be locking in one of the NFL’s top defensive players for the long haul.