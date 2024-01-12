Giants’ Dexter Lawrence makes 2023 All-Pro Second Team

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Right next to Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was named to this year’s Pro Football Focus All-Pro team. However, he was only named to the Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Second Team for the second straight season.

The standout defender anchored the Giants unit from start to finish, and despite a hamstring injury that kept him from playing all 17 games in the regular season, outperformed his peers at the position.

Is Dexter Lawrence the Best Defensive Lineman in the NFL?

PFF’s Gordon McGuiness had this to say about Lawrence:

“Lawrence was the best interior defender in football this season, though, ranking first with a 92.6 PFF pass-rushing grade and third with an 89.5 PFF run-defense grade.”

Evidence of Lawrence’s dominance has come by way of his second consecutive Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors for 2023.

He earned such accolades by recording 4.5 sacks, 21 QB hits, and two passes defended, all of which marked the second-highest single-season totals for the talented DL.

McGuiness placing Lawrence at the Pinnacle of his position is as high a laudatory mark as can be. Lawrence did more than what showed up on the stat sheet, and many analysts broke down his quickness, IQ, and power after the impressive performances he put up week after week.

Giants Are Secure With Lawrence Moving Forward

The Giants are in great hands with Lawrence on their defensive line, and his four-year, $90 million contract extension signed this past May, $46.5 million of which is guaranteed, ensures that he’ll be their centerpiece for seasons to come.