Giants’ defense set to take a huge step forward with ‘two good corners’

New York Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks participates in drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The New York Giants have an exciting 2023 season ahead. Following their playoff appearance in 2022 and impressive improvements throughout the organization, they are now focusing on fortifying their team talent.

Overcoming Challenges: Giants’ 2022 Performance

Despite talent shortages during Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach in 2022, the management optimized player contributions and made significant investments to enhance overall roster athleticism.

Deonte Banks: The Giants’ Notable Acquisition

In line with their talent-upgrade goal, the Giants made the notable move of drafting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks as the 24th overall selection in the first round.

Banks distinguished himself with the highest athletic score of any cornerback in this year’s draft class and the third-highest in the past decade for his position.

Last season, Banks forced 13 incompletions, ranking 34th in college football. He gave up 258 yards and four touchdowns while recording one interception. Despite these stats, his ability to miss only one tackle showcased his caliber as a boundary run-stopper. With a 43.3% completion rate, Banks demonstrated excellent coverage skills.

Banks and Adoree’ Jackson: A Promising Pairing

Pairing Banks with veteran corner Adoree’ Jackson is precisely what defensive coordinator Wink Martindale envisioned for the draft.

“He was obviously super excited, and it’s something for his defense that’s very important – having two good corners,” Schoen said recently on the Giants Huddle: Front Office Edition podcast. “So with Tae Banks and Adoree’ [Jackson], I think the defense has taken a little bit more shape in terms of what he wants it to look like. But Tae Banks was one of his favorite players in the draft, and when we were able to get him, he was obviously very excited. My back is still a little bit of sore from that bear hug he gave me.”

Jackson is in the final year of his contract, with an $11 million base salary and a $19 million cap hit.

Looking Ahead: Adoree’ Jackson’s Performance

In the last season, Jackson participated in 673 total snaps but missed significant time due to an MCL sprain incurred during a punt return. He gave up 388 yards, two touchdowns, and recorded eight pass breakups.

Despite these setbacks, Jackson has been exceptional for the Giants over recent seasons, with notable improvements in his tackling performance compared to his 2020 and 2021 grades.

As the team’s CB1, tasked with tailing top receivers around the line of scrimmage, the Giants are hopeful for a standout year from Adoree’ before deciding on his future.

As of now, it appears they may let his contract expire, explore the open market, and evaluate if a better scheme fit is available.