Giants defender snubbed in Pro Bowl votes despite dominant season

New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is proving himself as one of the most dominant interior defenders in the league. Despite his remarkable performance this season, he is not among the top 10 in his position in Pro Bowl votes.

Dexter Lawrence is having another dominant season

Last season, Lawrence was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career — a well-deserved recognition for his outstanding performance during the 2022 campaign. His remarkable efforts led him to secure a lucrative four-year, $90 million contract.

Continuing his stellar form, Lawrence is having yet another dominant season in 2023. With a remarkable overall Pro Football Focus grade of 92.8, he holds the highest rank among interior defenders ahead of New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams (90.8) and Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald (90.2). This grade is backed by strong marks in both pass-rush (92.5) and run defense (87.5), showcasing his versatility and effectiveness in different facets of the game.

The numbers speak for themselves and Lawrence has proven himself to be a true game wrecker, racking up 53 total pressures, including five sacks, and 11 quarterback hits from 333 pass-rushing snaps. Additionally, his 32 tackles resulting in a defensive stop place him as the third-highest among interior defenders.

Despite his outstanding contributions, Lawrence’s absence from the top 10 in Pro Bowl votes is a surprising oversight. However, there is still time for fans to rectify this by casting their votes up until Christmas day. Lawrence undoubtedly deserves recognition and support from the fans.

Giants currently have three players within the top 10 of voting at their respective positions

Although Lawrence may not be in the top 10, the Giants currently have three players who achieved enough votes to place them in the top 10 at their respective positions.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke currently ranks fifth overall in votes and is second in the NFC. The 27-year-old has been a constant bright spot on the Giants’ defense, and despite playing through a broken rib, broken left pinky finger, and an injured hip, he is still consistently one of the most dominant defenders on the field. He currently leads the Giants with 113 tackles and has nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, and two quarterback hits.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently fifth overall in votes and third in the NFC. He is currently having a breakout sophomore season. The former fifth-overall pick leads the team with 11 sacks and is the first player under Wink Martindale to reach double-digit sacks within a single season. The 22-year-old has accumulated 85 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 13 quarterback hits, and 26 pressures.

Punter Jamie Gillan is third overall in votes and first in the NFC. The Scottish Hammer has had to punt 72 times for the Giants already this season and is averaging 46.7 yards per punt. His average of 43.3 net yards per punt is 3.5 yards better than his previous career average (39.8).