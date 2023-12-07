Giants’ Dexter Lawrence named to PFF 3rd Quarter All-Pro Team

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence has had an outstanding 2023 NFL season and has not taken his foot off the gas in recent weeks, earning him special honors from Pro Football Focus.

Giants’ Lawrence Among the Best at the Defensive Tackle Position Per PFF

PFF named Lawrence to their third quarter All-Pro Team and justified his placement by saying:

“Lawrence has followed up his monster 2022 campaign with an even better season to date in 2023. He has racked up 53 total pressures, including five sacks and 11 quarterback hits, from 333 pass-rushing snaps, and his 32 tackles resulting in a defensive stop are the third most among interior defenders.”

The talented 26-year-old pass rusher had two sacks through the first seven games of the Giants’ season before matching that total through four games of the third quarter of the year.

Lawrence has had to shoulder more of a burden since the Giants traded DE Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks back on Oct. 30.

Lawrence Leading the Giants’ Defense to Success

Due to Lawrence’s anchorage of the defense, the Giants were able to snap a three-game skid and pick up a much-needed 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 19. From the momentum they secured from the key divisional win, the Giants have gone on to win two straight as they headed into their bye week, though Lawrence was hampered with a hamstring injury.

On the year, Pro Football Focus has given Lawrence a 92.8 player grade and has given his pass rush defense (92.5) an edge over his stoppage of the run (87.5). He’s tied for No. 17 with five sacks and No. 32 overall with nine assists.

Defensive linemen joining Lawrence on the All-Pro team are Nick Bosa and Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) and Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens).