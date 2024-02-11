Giants: Day 2 WR target that could transform the offense

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants need to create more explosive plays in 2024 after their offense faltered through much of the 2023 season. Adding playmakers that can hit home runs should be a priority and one difference-making wide receiver could be a target on day two of the draft.

Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy possesses elite speed and the potential to transform an offense. The Giants could target Worthy on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, combining him with Jalin Hyatt to create an explosive vertical offense.

What could Xavier Worthy bring to the Giants’ offense?

Worthy would bring elite speed to the Giants’ offense. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound receiver may possess a slight frame, but that allows him to hit an extra gear with a full head of steam. Worthy is projected to run a 40-yard dash “somewhere in the 4.2 to 4.3 range” at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

In 2023, Worthy totaled 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his three-year collegiate career with 26 total touchdowns on 204 total touches from scrimmage.

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez describes Worthy as “an explosive playmaker who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.” Sanchez gave Worthy a “Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber” projection in his scouting profile.

Creating an elite speed duo with Worthy and Jalin Hyatt

Just last offseason, the Giants spent a day-two draft pick on a burner. They traded up to select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in the third round — a player who general manager Joe Schoen said has “legit 4.3” speed.

Combining Hyatt’s speed with that of Worthy could create an explosive offense for Big Blue reminiscent of the aeriel attack featured in Miami by the Dolphins. Their receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is the fastest in the NFL and both players topped 1,000 receiving yards this season with Hill leading the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hill and Waddle’s game-breaking speed combine together to stretch the field and create an abundance of big-play opportunities on both deep balls and underneath concepts for the Dolphins. Adding Worthy to an offense with Hyatt could have a similar effect for the Giants.

Hyatt finished his rookie season 23 receptions and 373 yards, but he is expected to play a more prominent role in the offense in 2024. Despite the talent Hyatt possesses, the Giants are still likely to be in the market for another receiving talent and Worthy could be an excellent value selection on day two of the draft.