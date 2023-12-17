Giants’ Darren Waller to return from hamstring injury vs. Saints

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Waller will make his long-awaited return to the New York Giants this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after a hamstring strain sidelined him for the last five games.

Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reported that Waller will take the field for the Giants on a reduced snap count.

Giants: Waller Hopeful to Pick Up Where He Left Off After Missing Crucial Stretch of the Season

Waller last played in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. At the time, he was the leading receiver on the Giants with 384 yards. In spite of his five-game absence, he now only trails Darius Slayton for most receiving yards on the team.

Waller’s return comes at an opportune time, as the Giants have won three straight and are rolling behind Tommy DeVito’s breakout play. Waller will give DeVito another reliable option for 1st down completions and will further help an offensive line that has worked its way out of a forgettable slump that lasted much of the year.

The dynamic pass-catching tight end is no stranger to hamstring strains, having suffered two in previous seasons. Therefore, the 31-year-old veteran will be accustomed to regaining his form and rhythm on the field as the season draws to a close.

Giants Could Use an Uptick in Passing Game to Continue Their Winning Ways

The Giants are 5-8 and can further wage an unprecedented run toward the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Despite their winning tear, the Giants have only thrown for as much as 201 yards in their last three matchups, leaving room for their aerial assault to pick up with Waller back in action. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Stadium in New Orleans.