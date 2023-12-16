Has Giants backup RT done enough to earn the starting job for the rest of the season?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants RT Tyre Phillips has played fairly well in the absence of the struggling Evan Neal, who continues to miss time due to an ankle injury. For an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries and poor performance, Phillips has been a bright spot for Big Blue.

Tyre Phillips coming off his best game of the season

Phillips is coming off of perhaps his best game of the season in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers. Lining up against star defensive end Rashan Gary for 36 of his 39 offensive snaps, Phillips held his own, allowing just three pressures and zero sacks. For a Giants offensive line that has continuously allowed massive amounts of sacks, Phillips’ performance against Green Bay is an encouraging sign going forward.

Phillips has been a substantial improvement over Evan Neal

While Phillips’ numbers on the season haven’t been eye-popping, they are much more serviceable than that of starter Evan Neal. In 377 offensive snaps, Phillips has accumulated a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 52.1, a substantial improvement from Neal’s grade of 39.8 in 460 offensive snaps. This has led to conversations about Phillips remaining the starting right tackle even when Neal returns from his ankle injury.

Should Phillips be the Giants’ starter?

Neal is currently doubtful for the Giants’ next game against the New Orleans Saints, likely giving Phillips at least one more chance to start and prove his worth. If Phillips excels once again, New York may have a tough decision to make regarding the RT position.