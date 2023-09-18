Giants’ Daniel Jones showed something special in Week 2 win

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Since his 2019 draft, the conversation about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. The former first-round pick has had fluctuating seasons, but his second-half performance in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals was a masterclass in quarterbacking.

Jones’ New Deal Justified in Week 2 Showdown

The Giants’ newly-extended quarterback, blessed with a four-year, $160 million contract, looked like a top-10 passer in the NFL during Sunday’s win against the Cardinals. While it’s true that the Cardinals aren’t a formidable opponent and the Giants should have dominated them throughout, the real battle was against a more intangible foe: confidence.

A Tale of Two Halves: The Giants’ Confidence Crisis

In the first half, as the Giants were looking to score, a laser-focused pass intended for Saquon Barkley ricocheted off his hands and into the clutches of a Cardinals player. This unfortunate turn of events sapped the team’s momentum and visibly shook their confidence.

The Turning Point: Jones and Hyatt Connect

However, the narrative took a U-turn in the second half when Jones launched a 58-yard missile to rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt. This pivotal moment re-energized the offense and ignited a second-half explosion of 31 points, clinching the win for Big Blue.

Jones’ Performance by the Numbers

Jones capped off the game by completing 26 out of 37 passes, throwing for 321 yards with two touchdowns and one interception—which can hardly be blamed on him. More impressively, he ran nine carries for 59 yards, scoring another touchdown on the ground. All in all, he was responsible for nearly 400 yards of total offense, demonstrating a second-half prowess that vindicates his hefty contract extension.

The Power of Momentum: Jones at His Best

Jones clearly thrives when he gains momentum. His high-risk, high-reward plays, which include targeting downfield receivers and taking calculated risks, bring out the best in his skill set. While the deep connections with Hyatt and Darius Slayton were game-changers, Jones also delivered pinpoint throws to other targets, like Darren Waller, Isaiah Hodgins, and even Saquon Barkley. Despite a modest 127 yards on the ground, the Giants’ aerial assault was pivotal.

A Reality Check: The Tough Road Ahead

The Cardinals’ defense pales in comparison to the units fielded by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers, whom the Giants face next. The 49ers’ defense has proven tough to crack, as demonstrated by the Los Angeles Rams who managed 23 points but couldn’t get a pass over 20 yards. To succeed, the Giants need to keep the chains moving, particularly because the 49ers’ pass rush will put Jones under duress.

The Game Plan and the Missing Variable: Saquon Barkley

The loss of star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury complicates the Giants’ offensive strategy for their upcoming game. Barkley’s absence eliminates a crucial variable in their game plan, forcing them to rely heavily on their passing game, which won’t be easy against the 49ers. However, if they can channel the second-half magic of Daniel Jones, staying competitive might just be in the cards for the Giants.