Giants cut RB James Robinson as roster trimmings start

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason curtain has fallen for the New York Giants, and the team faces an imminent deadline to finalize their 53-man roster. The clock is ticking toward the Tuesday deadline, but the Giants have already begun making moves, notably in the aftermath of their Saturday night defeat to the New York Jets.

Immediate Action: James Robinson Released

In a surprising turn of events, the Giants let go of running back James Robinson right after the game against the Jets. Robinson had displayed some flash during the game, notching 10 carries for 55 yards and a long sprint of 28 yards. This performance was especially notable considering his lackluster stats in the previous matches against the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers, where he gained a meager 19 yards across 10 carries.

A Crowded Running Back Room: Who Stays and Who Goes?

With an already bustling running back room featuring Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray, Jashaun Corbin, and Gary Brightwell, the Giants have tough decisions to make. My projection suggests Matt Breida will remain on the team, given his veteran experience and the significant role he played last season when Barkley was sidelined.

Draft Pick Guarantees and Injury Woes

Eric Gray, being a fifth-round pick from the most recent draft, is virtually guaranteed a spot on the roster. On the other hand, Gary Brightwell’s chances look dim due to missing most of the preseason with an injury, which may very well lead to his release.

The Developmental Case of Jashaun Corbin

Jashaun Corbin is an interesting case. He’s a developmental prospect who tallied 51 total yards over the three preseason games. However, his uninspiring performance against the Jets, where he gained just 6 yards on six carries, did little to boost his stock. Therefore, he’s likely to be relegated back to the practice squad to continue his development.

As the Giants navigate the complexities of roster decisions, James Robinson’s immediate release serves as a stark reminder that the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” kind of business. We can expect more surprises as the deadline for roster cuts inches closer.