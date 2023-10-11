Giants cut Cam Sims, sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have made changes to their practice squad roster, cutting wide receiver Cam Sims and restoring gadget receiver Cole Beasley into the fold, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

Is Cam Sims Out of NFL Opportunities After Giants Split?

Sims has lost his luster after tacking on 477 receiving yards across 10 starts in a solid 2020 season with the Washington Redskins. He regressed to 211 receiving yards in 2021 and only brought in eight receptions for 89 yards in 2022. Sims may not have more opportunities in the NFL with the Giants parting ways.

He’s had a couple of highlight-worthy plays to hang his hat on in his career, including a wild TD snag over Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and this amazing one-handed catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a late 3rd down conversion that led to the Redskins handing the 11-0 Steelers their first loss of the year:

CAM SIMS TO MOVE THE CHAINS.



ONE-HANDED SNAG ?



(Via @WashingtonNFL)pic.twitter.com/ycGMGE54kM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2020

Giants Add Cole Beasley to Practice Squad for WR Reinforcements

Cole Beasley will be making his return to the Giants’ practice squad after recovering from a leg injury that placed him on the injured list on Sept. 4.

Beasley was an integral part of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills offenses dating back to 2014. He averaged 41.7 yards per game from 2014 to 2021 and was a favored target for first-down conversions and looks in the end zone.

Beasley’s forgettable 2022 campaign, coupled with a full receiving unit on the 53-man roster, makes his chances of seeing considerable time slim. However, with a Giants offense falling off the rails, anything can happen as injuries, controversy, and underperformance has proliferated throughout the franchise.