Giants could target Shrine Bowl standout offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to find ways to fix their offensive line this offseason. One solution could be allocating some of their draft capital to the interior of the offensive line, seeking a quality offensive guard to develop into a starter. Boston College iOL Christian Mahogany has been a standout at the 2024 Shrine Bowl and could become a top target for the Giants in April’s NFL Draft.

The Giants could target Christian Mahogany from the Shrine Bowl

Mahogany has been dominating the competition at this year’s Shrine Bowl, putting his talents on full display for the Giants’ scouts and coaches. This year, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is serving as head coach of the West Team for the Shrine Bowl. Mahogany is on the East Team, but this week of practice has given Kafka a close look at the Boston College guard and his ability to compete against some of the class’s other top prospects.

While Kafka could be on his way out of New York this offseason, the likelihood that he remains with the Giants persists. His intel on Mahogany will prove valuable to the front office as they continue their pre-draft work and target offensive linemen in the draft.

Mahogany has looked stellar at the Shrine Bowl. He’s demonstrated a solid blend of size, power, and quickness at the point of attack. Mahogany could rise up draft boards due to the way he’s played at the Shrine Bowl.

OG Christian Mahogany (@BCFootball) moving Cincinnati's Jowon Briggs (who has been really good this week) in double drills.



Mahogany's power is the real deal. Going to be an NFL starter in short order. pic.twitter.com/QUpWx7WdjY — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 30, 2024

What could Mahogany bring to the Giants?

Mahogany is a 6-foot-3, 322-pound offensive guard who has excellent athleticism for the position. The Draft Network aptly described Mahogany as “an athletic, powerful interior lineman whose combination of strength and technique can overwhelm defenders.”

TDN gave Mahogany a ” Day 1 – Pro Bowl Caliber” grade in their scouting profile of the Boston College product. “He has the potential to become a high-level starter at the next level,” the publication wrote. Despite his high grades, Mahogany has been projected as an early Day 2 pick in the upcoming draft, making him a prime target for the Giants with one of their two second-round picks that they possess.

Mahogany is the No. 2 ranked guard on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board this year. He surrendered zero sacks and only seven pressures in 422 pass-blocking snaps at right guard in 2023 while coming off a torn ACL. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season with the injury.

Throughout his three seasons playing for Boston College, Mahogany proved to be a stellar pass-protector on the interior — something the Giants desperately need. Both of the Giants’ starting guard positions are up for grabs and Mahogany could potentially step in as a day-one starter in the lineup.