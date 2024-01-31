Giants at risk of losing offensive coordinator to Seahawks head coaching job

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talks to reporters before the organized team activities (OTA's) are canceled due to air quality at the Giants training center on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The New York Giants’ coaching staff is undergoing some significant changes this offseason. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was fired, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale resigned, and now offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could be on his way out soon, too.

Giants could lose Mike Kafka to the Seattle Seahawks’ head coaching job

Kafka is in the running for the Seattle Seahawks’ head coaching job and seems to have a pretty solid chance of landing the promotion. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Kafka is a “guy to watch” as the Seahawks narrow their search for Pete Carroll’s successor.

“They were very impressed with him,” Graziano said of the Seahawks’ impression of Kafka. Seattle has had two interviews with Kafka for their vacant head coach position.

The Seahawks currently have a shortlist of five known candidates for the position. Kafka is one of a select few, however, who have received a second interview. He appears to be a strong candidate for the position, firmly in the running to land the coveted job.

Who will be the Giants’ offensive coordinator if Kafka leaves?

If the Giants were to lose Kafka, they would be unlikely to bring in an outside party as their next offensive coordinator. Instead, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney would be the expected in-house promotion for the position. Head coach Brian Daboll has a lot of trust in Tierney and has given him play-calling duties in the past. Tierney is also gaining valuable experience for the position at the Senior Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the National Team.

The Giants’ offense finished 30th in the NFL last season with just 15.6 points per game. They averaged only 280.0 yards of offense per contest as the unit struggled to reach a level of competency for the majority of the campaign. Fixing this offense with or without Kafka will be a top priority for Daboll this offseason.