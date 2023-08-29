Giants could target former Texans captain to bolster linebacker position

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An intriguing option for the New York Giants to consider at linebacker will be on the waiver wire this week. The Houston Texans have waived veteran LB and team captain Christian Kirksey ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM roster cut deadline. Kirksey could be a top waiver-wire target for Big Blue as they look to bolster their linebacker corps ahead of the regular season.

What could Christian Kirksey bring to the Giants?

Kirksey was a surprising cut made by the Texans on Monday afternoon. Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Kirksey is still a viable starting linebacker at this stage of his career. He posted 124 combined tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and three sacks, starting 17 games for the Texans in 2022.

Throughout his career, Kirksey has been a consistent, reliable defender for three NFL teams (Cleveland, Green Bay, and Houston). He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Browns after Cleveland drafted him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Upon joining the Texans in 2021, Kirksey quickly elevated himself to leadership status, earning the title of team captain in 2022. Kirksey turns 31 this week, possessing a decade of NFL experience while still maintaining a high level of play this past season.

The Giants have Bobby Okereke as their No. 1 LB; but behind him is a clear lack of depth and experience. Kirksey would immediately improve their linebacker corps if the team were to claim him off the waiver wire. However, considering Kirksey’s talent and experience, there will likely be many teams hoping to grab the veteran off the wire. New York will need to get lucky to land Kirksey.