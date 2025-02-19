Giants could target elite run-blocker in free agency on bargain

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Upgrading the offensive line will be among the top priorities for the New York Giants this offseason. The interior of the Giants’ unit has been plagued by inconsistent performances and injuries throughout the last several seasons. Entering free agency, there are several intriguing veterans to consider signing on the market but one elite run-blocker could be had at a bargain.

Giants should target Colts RG Will Fries in free agency

Indianapolis Colts right guard Will Fries will be a free agent this offseason following a 2024 campaign that was cut short due to a season-ending injury. Fries was performing as one of the league’s top guards before a broken tibia in Week 5 ended his season.

Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Prior to the injury, Fries had earned an 86.9 overall Pro Football Focus grade which ranked fourth among all guards last season. His 84.9 run-blocking grade ranked fifth among all guards. Across 268 snaps played, Fries surrendered just six pressures and two sacks and committed only one penalty.

PFF’s Bradley Locker listed Fries on a list of the 10 highest-graded NFL players who will be free agents in 2025:

“The former seventh-round pick had put up an 86.9 overall grade, which still slots third among all guards,” Locker said of the Colts’ guard. “Fries was an elite run-blocker, posting an 84.9 run-blocking grade while only surrendering six pressures on 153 pass-blocking snaps. The 26-year-old should have a vast market.”

At 26 years old, teams may still view Fries as an ascending talent. He has only 31 starts under his belt through four seasons in the league. If he is recovered and fully healthy for the start of the 2025 season, Fries would immediately plugin as the Giants’ starting right guard.

How much would it cost to sign Fries?

Considering his lack of starting experience and the fact that he suffered a major injury last season, Fries could be had at a bargain price tag relative to his talent level. PFF projects a four-year, $57.25 million deal paying Fries $14.31 million per season with $30 million guaranteed. Such a deal would make Fries the 13th-highest-paid guard in the league — a solid deal considering he is arguably a top-10 player at his position when healthy.

The Giants are projected to have $41 million in salary cap space this offseason before they make any roster moves. They could easily afford to sign Fries to a contract similar to the one PFF projects.